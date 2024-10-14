Detroit Tigers President Scott Harris Hints at Potential Tarik Skubal Extension

Detroit Tigers fans have been abuzz with excitement over the potential of locking up one of their brightest stars, Tarik Skubal, for the long term. When asked about the possibility of extension discussions with the 2024 American League Cy Young favorite, Tigers president Scott Harris provided an intriguing response, though he kept specific details under wraps.

“Totally fair question. I’m not going to comment on individuals,” Harris said. “You saw what we did with Colt Keith—we started discussions privately, came to an agreement, and announced it.”

Harris' comments, while guarded, leave room for speculation that discussions about extending Skubal, who has emerged as one of baseball's most dominant pitchers, could be on the horizon. Skubal’s 2024 campaign was nothing short of remarkable. In 31 starts, he posted an 18-4 record with an impressive 2.39 ERA and an outstanding 0.922 WHIP. His dominance on the mound has made him a near-lock to take home the prestigious AL Cy Young Award.

With the Tigers coming off a resurgent season, Harris' comment suggests that the organization is keen on continuing its trend of securing young talent. Just as they quietly worked behind the scenes to extend top prospect Colt Keith, it wouldn't be surprising if they are employing a similar strategy with Skubal.

While no deal has been announced yet, fans can rest assured knowing that the Tigers’ front office is actively working to secure the future of one of their cornerstone players.