fb
Monday, October 14, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers President Scott Harris Hints at Potential Tarik Skubal Extension
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers President Scott Harris Hints at Potential Tarik Skubal Extension

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

Detroit Tigers fans have been abuzz with excitement over the potential of locking up one of their brightest stars, Tarik Skubal, for the long term. When asked about the possibility of extension discussions with the 2024 American League Cy Young favorite, Tigers president Scott Harris provided an intriguing response, though he kept specific details under wraps.

Scott Harris proclaims

“Totally fair question. I’m not going to comment on individuals,” Harris said. “You saw what we did with Colt Keith—we started discussions privately, came to an agreement, and announced it.”

Harris' comments, while guarded, leave room for speculation that discussions about extending Skubal, who has emerged as one of baseball's most dominant pitchers, could be on the horizon. Skubal’s 2024 campaign was nothing short of remarkable. In 31 starts, he posted an 18-4 record with an impressive 2.39 ERA and an outstanding 0.922 WHIP. His dominance on the mound has made him a near-lock to take home the prestigious AL Cy Young Award.

Tarik Skubal

With the Tigers coming off a resurgent season, Harris' comment suggests that the organization is keen on continuing its trend of securing young talent. Just as they quietly worked behind the scenes to extend top prospect Colt Keith, it wouldn't be surprising if they are employing a similar strategy with Skubal.

While no deal has been announced yet, fans can rest assured knowing that the Tigers’ front office is actively working to secure the future of one of their cornerstone players.

Previous article
Aidan Hutchinson Injury Rehab Timeline Emerges From Source
Next article
Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions