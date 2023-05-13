The Detroit Tigers have been on a hot streak, securing victories in 15 of their last 25 games heading into Friday Night's matchup against the Seattle Mariners (Note: The Tigers lost the game). It is precisely what team president Scott Harris hoped for when he put together the Tigers roster during the offseason. The team has showcased high-quality baseball on the field, with an offense that employs a selective aggressive approach, starting pitchers who limit opponents' runs, a bullpen that preserves leads, and a solid defense that avoids costly errors.

Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris weighs in on team's hot streak

Prior to Friday's game, Harris expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing the substantial improvement in their play over the past three weeks.

“I think our at-bat quality is getting better,” Harris said. “We're staying more disciplined to the zones that we feel like we handle, and I don't think we're chasing as much in recent weeks, which is helping us play some winning baseball in the last three weeks, which is good.”

“We expected to play an aggressive brand of baseball,” Harris said. “We expected the pieces on this team to fit together better than their aggregate stat lines may suggest. When you watch this team play in recent weeks, I think it's a combination of A.J. and the staff putting players in situations in which we think they can succeed, and it's players getting their bodies and their minds right to come through in big spots. That's what we were hoping for when we built the team this way.”

Bottom Line – Tigers Roar into Contention

The Detroit Tigers have been making impressive strides on the baseball field, showcasing a high-quality brand of play and securing victories in key matchups. Tigers president Scott Harris praised the team's recent performance, highlighting their improved at-bat quality and disciplined approach. With the AL Central presenting a winnable division, the Tigers find themselves in a promising position to compete for the top spot. As the season progresses, their momentum and positive trajectory could see them rise in the standings and bring excitement to fans. The Tigers' commitment to excellence and strategic play under the guidance of manager A.J. Hinch sets the stage for an exciting season ahead.