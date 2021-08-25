Detroit Tigers probable pitchers for upcoming series vs. Blue Jays

by

Following Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Detroit Tigers will head back home to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three game set which will begin on Friday night.

Here is what the Tigers probables look like for their upcoming series vs. the Blue Jays.

Friday – Matt Manning

Saturday – TBD

Sunday- Matthew Boyd

