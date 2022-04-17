Detroit Tigers probable pitchers for upcoming series vs. New York Yankees

With Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals being postponed due to inclement weather, it is time to look forward to the Detroit Tigers‘ next series.

Embed from Getty Images

The Tigers’ next series will begin on Tuesday at Comerica Park against the New York Yankees.

Here are the probable starters for that series. As you can see, the Tigers’ starter for Thursday’s game has not yet been officially announced.

Tuesday – Tyler Alexander

Wednesday – Eduardo Rodriguez

Thursday – TBD (Guessing Michael Pineda. Tarik Skubal would also be available)

Detroit Tigers probable pitchers for upcoming series vs. Yankees: Tuesday – Tyler Alexander Wednesday – Eduardo Rodriguez Thursday – TBD (Guessing Michael Pineda. Skubal would also be available) — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) April 17, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday’s Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Saturday 4/16/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we’re going to share that information with you.

Yesterday’s lineups are listed below.

As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you can do your own in-depth research as well as see our algorithm’s daily recommendations. Don’t forget that we’ve got daily fantasy baseball content being published each day, too — we’re here to help you win.

Click here to see the perfect lineup.