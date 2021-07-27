Detroit Tigers probables for upcoming series vs. Baltimore Orioles

Following Wednesday’s finale against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers will head back home to Comerica Park where they will host the Baltimore Orioles in a four-game series.

Here is a look at which pitchers are scheduled to start against the Orioles beginning with Casey Mize, who will toe the rubber on Thursday.

How about a nice four-game sweep?

@Tigers probables for upcoming four-game series at Comerica Park vs. #Orioles Thursday – Casey Mize Friday – Tarik Skubal Saturday – Matt Manning Sunday – Tyler Alexander — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 27, 2021