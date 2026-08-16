Detroit Tigers Promote Brett Callahan, DFA Trei Cruz

The Detroit Tigers are turning to one of the fastest-rising players in their farm system as they fight to stay in the American League playoff race.

Detroit selected the contract of outfielder Brett Callahan from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, August 16. Callahan will wear No. 34 and joins a major league roster for the first time in his professional career.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated outfielder Trei Cruz for assignment.

Brett Callahan Earns His Opportunity

Callahan did not arrive in Toledo carrying the hype normally attached to a future major leaguer. The Tigers selected him in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Saint Joseph’s, where he developed into one of the Atlantic 10’s most productive hitters.

Three years later, the 24-year-old has forced his way into Detroit’s plans.

Across 74 minor league games between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season, Callahan hit .284 with a .375 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage. He collected 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 49 RBIs while stealing 25 bases in 30 attempts.

Those numbers tell the story of a player bringing more than one useful tool to Comerica Park. Callahan can provide left-handed power, speed and the ability to handle all three outfield positions.

His performance improved after reaching Toledo. Callahan quickly adjusted to Triple-A pitching and continued producing against experienced arms, strengthening the case that he was ready for a more demanding assignment.

Callahan is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in Detroit’s system, but rankings matter less once a player begins handling every challenge placed in front of him. His 60-grade speed and defensive versatility offer A.J. Hinch several ways to use him, even if he does not immediately receive everyday at-bats.

Why the Tigers Made the Move Now

Detroit entered Sunday at 60-63, trailing the Chicago White Sox by 4½ games in the American League Central. The Tigers are also trying to remain within striking distance of an AL Wild Card spot.

That makes every roster decision more meaningful.

Riley Greene’s hamstring injury has placed additional stress on Detroit’s outfield depth. Corey Julks was recalled when Greene went on the injured list, and Callahan now gives Hinch another athletic option capable of playing multiple spots.

The Tigers have already spent much of the season adjusting their roster around injuries and uneven offensive production. Detroit Sports Nation previously examined the club’s developing roster crunch, and that competition has only intensified as the playoff race has tightened.

Callahan’s skill set fits what Detroit needs. He can run, cover ground and potentially create pressure from the bottom portion of the lineup. For an offense that has too often struggled to string together productive innings, even a small jolt could matter.

Trei Cruz Becomes the Odd Man Out

Cruz’s departure from the roster closes a brief chapter in Detroit.

The 28-year-old made his major league debut on June 19 after spending parts of six seasons in the Tigers’ farm system. He received only five major league at-bats, going hitless with three strikeouts.

His Triple-A production also slipped in 2026. Cruz hit .211 with a .299 on-base percentage, two home runs, 25 RBIs and a .588 OPS across 237 at-bats.

Detroit once viewed Cruz’s versatility as a path to a utility role. The switch-hitter has experience in the outfield, at shortstop and at third base, but his bat never provided enough consistency to secure a longer look.

The Tigers now have seven days to trade Cruz or place him on waivers. If he clears waivers, Detroit could attempt to outright him to the minor leagues, depending on his eligibility.

This is not the first time the Tigers have made a difficult outfield decision during the season. Detroit also traded Jahmai Jones to Boston after designating him for assignment in July.

Callahan Has a Chance to Stick

Callahan’s first call to the majors is more than a reward for a productive summer. It is an opportunity to claim a role while the Tigers are searching for healthy, dependable outfielders.

His left-handed swing produced 30 extra-base hits in the minors this season. His 25 stolen bases show that he can change an inning without driving the ball over the fence. His defensive range could also make him useful late in close games.

There will be questions about how his approach holds up against major league breaking pitches and premium velocity. Callahan has made progress with his swing decisions, which MLB Pipeline identified as a major part of his development. Now he gets to test that improvement at baseball’s highest level.

Can a former 13th-round pick provide the spark Detroit desperately needs? The Tigers are about to find out.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers need production, speed and healthy bodies as they attempt to rescue their season. Brett Callahan earned this promotion by producing at two levels and showing that his game offers more than raw power.

Trei Cruz never received an extended major league opportunity, but Detroit could no longer justify keeping him on the roster while Callahan pushed for a chance. With the Tigers running out of time in the playoff race, potential is no longer enough. They need players who can help right now.

Callahan has his opportunity. What he does with it could shape Detroit’s outfield well beyond the next few weeks.