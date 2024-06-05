



Detroit Tigers Promote Pitcher As Alex Faedo Hits IL

In a recent development ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers, the Detroit Tigers have made crucial adjustments to their pitching roster due to an injury setback. Right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right hip inflammation, a move that could impact the Tigers’ rotation depth in the short term.

Faedo’s Season So Far

Alex Faedo, a key pitcher for the Tigers, has been sidelined by what the team has described as right hip inflammation. This season, Faedo has been a notable contributor to the Tigers’ pitching staff, posting a 3.38 ERA and a 1.183 WHIP in 21 appearances. The young pitcher’s progress has now hit a pause, prompting the team to look to its Triple-A squad for reinforcements.

Mason Englert Gets the Call

To fill the void left by Faedo, the Tigers have recalled right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from Triple-A Toledo. Englert, who has been part of the Tigers’ minor league system, will be looking to make an impact and stabilize the bullpen during Faedo’s absence. If you recall, Englert was demoted to Toledo just a couple of days ago to make room for Shelby Miller, who was called up following a stint on the IL.

What This Means for the Tigers

The loss of Faedo to the injured list is a blow to the Detroit Tigers, who rely on his arm as part of their bullpen. However, the promotion of Mason Englert provides a silver lining, as it gives a young pitcher another opportunity to shine and potentially secure a more permanent spot on the team. As for Faedo, the Tigers will hope for a swift recovery and his quick return to the mound.