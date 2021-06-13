Detroit Tigers promote Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler to Double-A Erie SeaWolves

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers selected a major part of their future with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, taking former Arizona State 1B Spencer Torkelson.

Of course, another rising prospect in the team system is Dillon Dingler, a second-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. And now, both players have been promoted.

Shortly after today’s game against the Chicago White Sox, the Tigers announced that both Torkelson and Dingler have been promoted to Double-A Erie:

In 29 games with High-A West Michigan, Torkelson has been hitting .307 with eight doubles, one triple, five home runs, and 24 RBIs. Meanwhile, Dingler is sporting a .307 batting average with six doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and 24 RBIs in 30 games.