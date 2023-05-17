Detroit Tigers prospect Colt Keith accomplishes feat never seen at MLB level

There are memorable games, and then there are games like Detroit Tigers No. 2 prospect Colt Keith had on Tuesday night for the Erie SeaWolves. During the SeaWolves' 18-8 thrashing of the Harrisburg Senators, Keith did something that no player in Major League Baseball history has done. During the game, Keith had a video game-like performance as he hit for the cycle while going 6-for-6 with two home runs.

No player in AL/NL history has done what Tigers No. 2 prospect Colt Keith did at Double-A tonight: a CYCLE with SIX hits, including MULTIPLE homers. https://t.co/e1eelsTUkI — Jason Catania (@JayCat11) May 17, 2023

Key Points

Historic Achievement: Keith's performance in the game was truly remarkable as he accomplished something that no player in Major League Baseball history had done before.

Rising Star: As the Tigers' No. 2 prospect, Keith has been making significant strides in his development. With a batting average of .300, seven home runs, and 28 RBIs for the Erie SeaWolves this season, he is proving to be a promising player for the Tigers.

Determined and Driven: Keith's outstanding performance in the game demonstrated his dedication and determination to succeed.

Colt Keith is trending up

Keith is currently hitting .300 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs for the SeaWolves this season, and he is certainly trending in the direction the Tigers hoped he would when they drafted him. At just 21 years old, most project Keith won't make his MLB debut until 2024, but when he does, you can bet he will do everything he can to stick.