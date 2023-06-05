Detroit Tigers prospect Colt Keith named Eastern League Player of the Month

Highly touted Detroit Tigers prospect, Colt Keith, has enjoyed a solid 2023 season with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, and thanks to his efforts, he's being rewarded with some prime recognition.

Colt Keith earns proper recognition for his accomplishments in 2023

In 190 at-bats so far, Keith has been hitting .341 with 10 home runs with 41 RBI while also featuring a .396 OBP. He's been rewarded by being named the Eastern League Player of the Month:

- Advertisement -

In February, Keith was listed as Detroit's #6 rated prospect by MLB.com and the #2 overall prospect for the Tigers by Fangraphs. And he's already earned plenty of praise from those who have worked with him.

“He's confident he's going to make it happen,” said C.J. Wamsley, Keith's hitting coach in High-A West Michigan last season. “It's special, it's different. You don't see that a ton to that magnitude. We've been fortunate to have a lot of guys with that mentality, but Colt goes above and beyond. I don't want to say ‘above and beyond,' but the dude goes hard.”

Wrapping It Up: Colt Keith has a bright future with the Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith has been progressing nicely so far, and Tigers fans are understandably optimistic about seeing him eventually crack the Big League roster.

In fact, don't be surprised to see him even see some action in the Majors should this plethora of injuries continue to plague the Tigers this season.