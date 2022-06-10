When it comes to naming the greatest players to ever wear a Detroit Tigers uniform, Miguel Cabrera is certainly on the shortlist.

During his 15 seasons in the Motor City, Cabrera is batting .309 with 367 home runs and 1,301 RBIs, and it could be a very, very long time before the Tigers have another player of his caliber.

As we know, Cabrera is not only one of the Tigers’ all-time greats but he is one of the all-time greats, period. Once he retires, it will only be a matter of time before he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Detroit Tigers prospect compared to Miguel Cabrera

But could another Miggy be on his way to the Tigers?

Now, comparing any minor league player to Carbera sounds absolutely crazy but that is exactly what West Michigan Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña recently did during an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

While discussing Tigers prospect Colt Keith, Peña said he has never seen a player hit the ball as hard as Keith does and that includes Miguel Cabrera.

“He’s having an impressive year for a 20-year-old,” Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña said. “I have had an opportunity and the blessing to play with great players, and I never seen anybody hit the ball harder than he does.”

“Wait,” I said. “Didn’t you play with Miguel Cabrera?”

Pena nodded. They were teammates in 2013.

“I played with Miggy,” Peña said. “I played with Joey Votto. I played with Salvador Perez. I played with a lot of great players, future Hall of Famers. Colt Keith is only 20, and he hitting the ball that hard.”

In 48 games with the Whitecaps in 2022, Keith has launched nine home runs and driven in 31 runs.

Will Colt Keith be the next Miguel Cabrera? Of course not. But, it sure does sound like we should be paying attention to him moving forward.

