Detroit Tigers prospect dealing with a rough start to his season

The Detroit Tigers AA team, the Erie SeaWolves, are off to a hot start in May, winning 11 of their 14 games to start the month. They have moved into first place in the Eastern League Southwest. However, one of their starting pitchers has struggled. Wilmer Flores is off to a rough start to his season and, because of it, has been removed from the MLB’s top 100 prospects and has dropped to fourth on the Tigers' prospect list.

Key Points:

Detroit Tigers AA affiliate Erie SeaWolves are 11-3 to start May

Wilmer Flores has struggled to start the season.

Flores dropped from the top 100 prospects and fell to fourth on the Tigers' prospect list.

Wilmer Flores rough start

Wilmer Flores started the season ranked 83rd on the MLP top 100 prospects list and was listed as the Tigers' number two overall prospect behind Jackson Jobe. Since the season started, Flores has struggled, making five starts in April, going 0-2, and giving up 15 runs over 16.1 innings of work, which is why he fell out of the top 100 list. Flores knows he has been at his best and has this to say about it.

- Advertisement -

“My stuff is not that good right now, is not what we expect it to be.” – Wilmer Flores

Since the calendar has flipped to May, Flores has started to pitch better, securing wins in both of his starts this month, going a combined ten innings and giving up just three runs total over the two starts he has made. Flores doesn’t worry about the rankings though, he focuses on fixing what is wrong with him.

“We’re thinking it’s mechanical, because I feel good, I don’t feel tired. My arm feels great. So we’re working on my delivery.” – Wilmer Flores

A pivotal goal to being a big leaguer is the ability to figure out what’s not going right for you and adjusting to make it work, and Flores’ is doing that as he works toward his goal of making it to the big leagues this season.

“We’re working on it, to make the big leagues this year, We’ll be prepared for that, for the big leagues, when we fix that.” – Wilmer Flores

- Advertisement -

Wrap Up

The SeaWolves will look to hold onto their division lead as they continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators tonight. The Senators are the AA affiliate for the Washington Nationals, which the Detroit Tigers will face this weekend. The SeaWolves have outscored the Senators 22-10 to start the week after just two games. Flores is expected to make his return to the mound tonight for Erie as he will look to continue to figure out what’s going on with him and lead Erie to a win.