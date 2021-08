According to a report from Chris McCosky, Detroit Tigers catching prospect Dillon Dingler has been placed on the seven-day IL at Double-A Erie with a fractured finger on his left hand.

Dingler is batting just .201 with three home runs and 17 RBIs since being moved up to the SeaWolves.

