Detroit Tigers prospect hits for cycle in amazing fashion [Video]

by

There is hitting for the cycle and then there is hitting for the cycle in amazing fashion and that is exactly what on Detroit Tigers prospect did on Sunday afternoon for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Take a look as Eric De La Rosa caps off the cycle by hitting a walk-off home run for the Whitecaps.

Congrats, Eric!

