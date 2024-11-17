Detroit Tigers Prospect Wins Arizona Fall League MVP

Congratulations to Josué Briceño, the 2024 Arizona Fall League MVP!

Briceño, a standout prospect in the Detroit Tigers farm system, made history by winning the AFL Triple Crown, a first for the league. Born in Maracay, Venezuela—Miguel Cabrera’s hometown—Briceño had been showing glimpses of his potential, but this fall, he put it all together in impressive fashion.

Congratulations to Josué Briceño, the 2024 Arizona Fall League MVP!



Briceño slugged his way to the first ever AFL Triple Crown. 💪 👑 pic.twitter.com/2xb6qbVWiS — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 17, 2024

The 20-year-old, who was signed by the Tigers for an $800,000 bonus as part of their 2022 international class, led the AFL with a stellar .433 batting average, 10 home runs, and 27 RBIs. Briceño’s impressive performance earned him the coveted Triple Crown, which is awarded to the player with the highest average, the most RBIs, and the most home runs. Over 25 games, he dominated, hitting .433/.509/.867, with 39 hits, 17 extra-base hits, and leading the league in slugging and OPS as well.

While Briceño had split time between catcher and first base prior to the AFL, the Tigers focused his time at first base during the league season, allowing him to fully hone in on his offensive development. It certainly paid off.

Ranked as the Tigers’ ninth-best prospect, Briceño’s dominant fall campaign has catapulted him into the conversation as one of the top power-hitting prospects in baseball. The Tigers’ future looks even brighter with Briceño continuing to rise through the ranks as one of the most exciting young hitters in the game.

The full recognition of his achievements in the AFL is a promising sign of what’s to come for the Tigers and their hopeful young star.