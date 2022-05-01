Detroit Tigers prospect Kody Clemens blasts insane home run [Video]

Kody Clemens is the No. 18 prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization and if he keeps on doing what he has been doing, it won’t be long before he is in the Big Leagues.

On Sunday, Clemens launched two home runs for the Toledo Mud Hens, including an insane 456-foot bomb.

Check it out.

From MLB.com

Kody Clemens has recorded a hit in all but two of the 22 games he’s played this season, and he’s now homered in four of the last six. The No. 18 prospect launched two long balls for Triple-A Toledo in its 7-4 loss to Omaha.