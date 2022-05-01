Detroit Tigers prospect Kody Clemens blasts insane home run [Video]

Kody Clemens is the No. 18 prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization and if he keeps on doing what he has been doing, it won’t be long before he is in the Big Leagues.
On Sunday, Clemens launched two home runs for the Toledo Mud Hens, including an insane 456-foot bomb.
No. 18 @tigers prospect Kody Clemens launched two homers for the @MudHens, including a 456-foot blast: https://t.co/PlEHPNplLv pic.twitter.com/xjjMpL9nEj
Kody Clemens has recorded a hit in all but two of the 22 games he’s played this season, and he’s now homered in four of the last six. The No. 18 prospect launched two long balls for Triple-A Toledo in its 7-4 loss to Omaha.
Clemens got the scoring started with a solo jack in the first that traveled a whopping 456 feet over the wall in right field. As if that wasn’t enough, he sent a 3-1 pitch to the same spot in the eighth inning for his fifth dinger in six games and first multihomer game since September of last year. The 25-year-old is hitting .299/.327/.557 with 12 extra-base hits and 15 RBIs.
