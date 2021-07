Sharing is caring!

The Erie SeaWolves played on Sunday afternoon and after watching the video below you are going to wonder when they added Superman to their roster.

Watch a Detroit Tigers prospect and SeaWolves outfielder Brady Policelli does his best imitation of the “Man of Steel” while catching a fly ball in the gap.

Way to go and get it, Brady!

BRADY POLICELLI JUST MADE THE CATCH OF THE YEAR. 🎙 @SabadosSports pic.twitter.com/jwTFEszbPu — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) July 25, 2021