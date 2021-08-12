Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene blasts grand slam [VIDEO]

Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene has given fans yet another demonstration of his talent.

He blasted a grand slam for the Lake Erie Sea Wolves, crushing the ball to deep right field for a total distance of 404 feet:

His blast tacked four runs on the board for Erie, making it 10 runs for the inning.

