Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene hits absolute bomb for SeaWolves [Video]

by

Before too long, Detroit Tigers fans will be watching prospect Riley Greene patrol the outfield and hit bombs at Comerica Park but for now, we just have to enjoy his highlights from the Minor Leagues.

On Tuesday night, Greene once again showed his ability to hit the long ball as he blasted a 446-foot home run for the ErieSeawolves.

Check it out!

