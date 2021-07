Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson represented the Detroit Tigers in the MLB Futures Game and As you are about to see, Greene showed the world that he can cover some serious ground in the outfield.

Check it out.

Future Gold Glove Outfielder Riley Greene with the snag pic.twitter.com/k41kHH3DDw — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) July 11, 2021