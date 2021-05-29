Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene makes Superman-Esque catch [Video]

Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene continues to impress and he lived up to the hype once again on Saturday night.
Watch as Green makes a Superman-Esque diving play in centerfield for the Erie SeaWolves.
Greene continues to make his way through the Tigers Minor League system and you can bet it will not be long before he comes joins the big league team and never looks back.
Another spectacular play in center from @Greene21Riley #DetroitRoots @RoadtoDetroit @tigers pic.twitter.com/Rvf9XweRD1
— Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) May 30, 2021
Detroit Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkelson his second 3-run home run of night [Video]
Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson’s 2nd pro home run is an absolute bomb [Video]