Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene does it again [Video]

On Monday, we posted a video of Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene making an amazing catch to take away a home run during an intrasquad game.
Well, two days later, Greene was at it again, this time in right field.
Watch as Riley lays out and eats some dirt to take away an extra-base hit.
Greene followed up the highlight-reel catch by hitting an opposite-field bomb off of Matt Manning.
Here’s Riley Greene’s homer off Matt Manning pic.twitter.com/bLmOgr36Fb
— Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 16, 2020