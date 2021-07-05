Detroit Tigers prospect Roberto Campos homers in 1st professional at-bat

Sharing is caring!

The future is looking bright in the Motor City with the likes of prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and others on the way. But one prospect fans might not be as familiar with is Roberto Campos, whom the Tigers signed in July of 2019.

He’s started off his minor-league career with a bang:

1st AB

1st pitch

1st homer 18-year-old Cuban outfielder Roberto Campos begins his professional career with a bang 🔥 More on the @Tigers' No. 10 prospect: https://t.co/d4KmMvc8PI pic.twitter.com/zmJkTWClcu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2021

The outfielder is listed as the No. 10 overall prospect in Detroit’s system. Per MLB.com:

“Campos’ rise up the rankings without playing a game fits the mystery that has surrounded him since the Tigers signed him for a then team-record $2.85 million bonus in July 2019. Though Campos defected from Cuba three years earlier at age 13 after winning MVP honors at the Punta Cana International Tournament, he virtually disappeared for that time while training in the Dominican Republic with former Tigers outfielder Alex Sanchez. The Tigers saw enough in him to go big for an unranked prospect and brought him to their Dominican academy for instructional ball in 2020 after the COVID shutdown of the Minor Leagues cost him a season in the Dominican Summer League.”