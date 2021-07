Sharing is caring!

It has been quite a first season in professional baseball for Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Spencer Torkelson and it all continued on Thursday night as Tork launched his 14th home run of the year.

Since coming up to Double-A Erie, Torkelson has hit a whopping nine home runs in just 30 games.

Here is Torkelson’s latest home run.

Tork Tank pic.twitter.com/ayAb6R95Vu — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 22, 2021