Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson blasts 2 home runs for Mud Hens [Video]

Don’t look now but Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson is really starting to roll with the Toledo Mud Hens as he batted .298 in August and now he has started off September with a bang.

Actually, make that two bangs at Torkelson blasted two home runs on Wednesday night against Omaha.

Take a look as Torkelson has his third multi-home run game of the season.

Spencer Torkelson now has THREE multi-homer games this season. pic.twitter.com/vagjXgMhGb — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) September 2, 2021