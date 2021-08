We’ve got another alert for baseball fans in the Motor City – a Tork bomb alert!

The top overall pick from the 2020 Draft continues to tear it up with the Lake Erie Sea Wolves, absolutely obliterating this baseball to deep center field:

Start your evening off right with some Spencer Torkelson content. 🎙 @Greg_Gania pic.twitter.com/r6nZQUGZXn — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 12, 2021