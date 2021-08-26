Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson launches first Triple-A home run [Video]

You knew it was just a matter of time but on Wednesday night, Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson launched his first home run with the Toledo Mud Hens.

Take a look as Tork smacks a solo-shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the eighth inning during the Mud Hens most recent game.

We will almost certainly be seeing Torkelson with the Tigers in 2022.

