Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson’s 2nd pro home run is an absolute bomb [Video]

At some point in the next couple of years, top prospect Spencer Torkelson will be up with the Detroit Tigers but until then, we get to enjoy his highlights while he continues to develop in the minors.

On Saturday, Torkelson hit his second professional home run for the West Michigan Whitecaps and as you are about to see, it was an absolute bomb.

Check it out.

Spencer Torkelson with his second pro home run, and it was an absolute 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SDC8mTVPkI — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) May 30, 2021