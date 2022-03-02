Detroit Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene comment on lockout

On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference to announce that the first two series (at least) of the Major League Baseball season have been canceled as a collective bargaining agreement could not be agreed upon by the owners and the MLBPA.

A day later, Detroit Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene commented on the lockout.

“Since they said they’re going to push back Opening Day, I’m locked in on April 5,” Torkelson said after Wednesday’s minor-league minicamp practice. “That’s when it starts for us, so that’s what I’m focused on. And then everything will fall into place if I just do that.”

“I’m pretty content,” Torkelson said. “I mean, it’s pretty much out of my control. Right now, all I can do is come here every day, have fun, work hard, and our season is going to start on time, so focus on that. And then the big-league season will start, and then we’ll be ready to play whenever.”

“I don’t have a lot of trouble with dwelling on it,” Torkelson said. “It does affect me, but I’m not on the 40-man, so it’s not crazy. I hope they figure it out and we can get back to normal.”

“Kind of going through the gauntlet a little bit,” Torkelson said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and MLB lockout. “I think it makes you stronger and reinforces to control the controllable. Couldn’t control COVID, can’t control the lockout. I’m showing up every day and working hard.”

“I’m just coming out here and doing what I love,” Greene said. “I’m going to work hard and play as hard as I can. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m going to do the things I can do and I can control. The rest of it will take care of itself.”

Let’s hope it is not too long before we get to see Greene, Torkelson, and the rest of the Detroit Tigers playing baseball.