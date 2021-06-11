Detroit Tigers provide injury updates for several players

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers haven’t been at full strength of late, but now we have a better idea of when they’ll be getting a few key missing bodies into the lineup.

According to MLive’s Evan Woodbery, catcher Wilson Ramos appeared as a designated hitter during an extended spring training game in Lakeland, while Grayson Greinder will be returning to his rehabilitation assignment with Triple -A Toledo on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario, who returned to his native Dominican Republic while on the team bereavement list, will be back in town this weekend, and could return to the active lineup against the Royals on Monday.

The Tigers take on the White Sox tonight from Comerica Park.