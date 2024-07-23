Detroit Tigers Pull Riley Greene From Starting Lineup

There will be no Riley Greene in the starting lineup tonight against the Guardians

Prior to tonight’s matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, the Detroit Tigers made the decision to pull outfielder Riley Greene from the starting lineup. Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky reported that Greene is “OK” and is “dealing with leg soreness.”

Riley Greene was pulled from the original lineup today. He is ok just dealing with soreness. Leg soreness — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 23, 2024

Riley Greene’s Impact in 2024

Riley Greene has been a standout performer for the Tigers this season. In 99 games, he has posted a 3.9 WAR, marking him as the team’s best position player so far in 2024. Greene’s impressive stats include 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, alongside a solid slash line of .268/.360/.854. His consistent performance has been a key factor in the Tigers’ efforts this season.

Tigers’ Playoff Push

The Tigers are currently aiming to get back to the .500 mark with a win tonight against the Guardians. Achieving this milestone would be a significant step in their pursuit of the final Wild Card playoff spot in the American League. Greene’s absence from the lineup is certainly a setback, but the team remains focused on securing the win.

Managing Greene’s Health

Ensuring Riley Greene’s health is a priority for the Tigers as they navigate the remainder of the season. Leg soreness can be a tricky issue, and taking precautionary measures now can help prevent more serious injuries down the line. The team and fans alike will be hoping for a quick recovery so Greene can continue to contribute to the Tigers’ playoff push.

Looking Ahead

As the Tigers look to make a run at the playoffs, maintaining the health and performance of key players like Riley Greene will be crucial. The decision to pull Greene from the lineup reflects a cautious approach to player management, aiming to keep him in peak condition for the critical games ahead.

Tonight’s game against the Guardians is an important one, and while Greene’s absence is notable, the Tigers will need to rally and perform as a team to achieve their goals. Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on Greene’s condition and hoping for his swift return to the lineup.