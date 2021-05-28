Detroit Tigers pull Victor Reyes from lineup for Game 1 vs. New York Yankees

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the New York Yankees in what will seem more like an early April matchup than a late May matchup as it is supposed to be cold and damp in the Motor City.

Just moments ago, news broke that Victor Reyes, who was originally supposed to play center field, has been scratched due to “stiffness” in his pectoral.

Instead, Niko Goodrum will get the start in CF while Harold Castro will play shortstop. Eric Haase will now be the Tigers DH.

