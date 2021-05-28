Detroit Tigers pull Victor Reyes from lineup for Game 1 vs. New York Yankees

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the New York Yankees in what will seem more like an early April matchup than a late May matchup as it is supposed to be cold and damp in the Motor City.

Just moments ago, news broke that Victor Reyes, who was originally supposed to play center field, has been scratched due to “stiffness” in his pectoral.

Instead, Niko Goodrum will get the start in CF while Harold Castro will play shortstop. Eric Haase will now be the Tigers DH.

Victor Reyes will not play, AJ Hinch said. He reported "stiffness" in his pectoral, and the Tigers don't want to take any chances with the cold weather. Niko Goodrum is playing center field. Harold Castro moves to shortstop. Eric Haase is the new designated hitter. https://t.co/Ev4ux724VS — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 28, 2021