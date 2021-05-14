Detroit Tigers re-sign Franklin Pérez to minor league contract

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to waive pitcher Franklin Pérez, who was one of the main pieces they received in return from the Houston Astros in exchange for Justin Verlander. Shortly afterwards, they added catcher Eric Haase to the 40-man roster.

Perez has cleared waivers, and is now back within the organization. The Tigers have announced that they’ve signed him to a minor-league deal:

After clearing unconditional release waivers, the Tigers have resigned RHP Franklin Pérez to a Minor League contract. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 14, 2021