The Detroit Tigers are bringing back a pair of familiar faces just one week after parting ways with them. According to Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery of MLive, the organization has signed infielder Trey Sweeney and left-handed pitcher Jake Miller to minor-league contracts after non-tendering both players last week.

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The moves allow Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris to retain both players without committing spots on the 40-man roster. It is a strategy that has become somewhat familiar during Harris’ tenure in Detroit.

Sep 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney (27) throws to first in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Re-Sign Trey Sweeney and Jake Miller

Both signings are confirmed on the Tigers’ official transaction page, which lists the moves as taking place on November 25. Sweeney and Miller had been among the four players Detroit designated for assignment on November 17 before officially becoming free agents.

Sweeney, 26, provides the Tigers with additional infield depth as he works to reestablish himself following an injury-plagued 2026 campaign. Although there is no guarantee he will return to the major league roster, keeping him in the organization makes sense for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Miller, 25, is an intriguing left-handed pitching prospect who missed most of the 2025 season following surgery on both hips. According to Baseball Reference, Miller posted a 0.77 ERA and struck out 24 batters across 23 1/3 minor-league innings in 2026.

Scott Harris Continues Familiar Roster-Building Strategy

As Woodbery pointed out Thursday morning, Harris has had considerable success convincing players who have been non-tendered to return to the Tigers on minor-league contracts. The strategy allows Detroit to retain organizational depth while maintaining flexibility on its 40-man roster.

Sweeney and Miller were two of the three players the Tigers non-tendered ahead of last week’s deadline, with outfielder Matt Vierling being the other. Whether Vierling could eventually return to the organization remains to be seen.

Neither signing is going to generate the excitement of a major free-agent acquisition, but these are the types of low-risk moves that can pay dividends over the course of a 162-game season. In Miller’s case, particularly, there is enough upside to make bringing him back a worthwhile investment.