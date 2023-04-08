Detroit Tigers recall Akil Baddoo, place Austin Meadows on IL

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers announced a pair of roster moves prior to their matchup against the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers have announced that Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day IL (anxiety), and in a corresponding move, they have recalled OF Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers have since updated their lineup for today's game, and Baddoo is leading off and playing left field.

Key Points

The Tigers have placed Meadows on the 10-day IL (Anxiety)

Baddoo has been recalled from Toledo

Baddoo is leading off and starting in left field against the Red Sox

Why it Matters for Akil Baddoo and Austin Meadows

Baddoo battled for an Opening Day roster spot during spring training, but when the final 26-man roster was announced, he came up just short. Now, with Meadows heading to the IL, Baddoo is the next man up and is leading off in his first game with the Tigers in 2023. Meadows, who also dealt with his mental health during the 2022 season, has made the decision to step away from baseball for the time being. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris released a statement expressing how Meadows has the full support of the organization as he prioritizes his mental health.

Bottom Line: Baddoo is back and Meadows priorities his mental health

