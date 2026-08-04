Detroit Tigers Recall Pitcher Prior to Series Opener vs. Mariners

The Detroit Tigers added a fresh arm to their pitching staff shortly before opening a road series against the Seattle Mariners.

Detroit announced Tuesday that right-hander Yilber Díaz has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Díaz will wear uniform No. 62.

Díaz Returns to the Major Leagues

The 25-year-old has previous major-league experience with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in eight games and making four starts across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Díaz has struggled in limited big-league action, posting a 6.19 career ERA and a 1.688 WHIP over 32 innings. His lone 2026 appearance with Arizona was especially rough, as he allowed seven earned runs while recording only two outs.

His work in Toledo has been more encouraging.

Across 10 appearances with the Mud Hens this season, Díaz owns a 2.38 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11⅓ innings. He has worked exclusively out of the bullpen since joining Detroit’s organization.

Tigers Continue Turning to Internal Options

The promotion comes one day after the trade deadline and fits the approach outlined by president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Rather than acquiring outside bullpen help, Detroit plans to create opportunities for pitchers already performing in Toledo. Díaz now becomes one of the first arms to receive that chance.

The Tigers begin their series against Seattle on Tuesday night while trying to remain within striking distance of the American League playoff picture.

Bottom Line

Yilber Díaz is back in the majors.

The Tigers recalled the right-hander from Toledo before their series opener against the Mariners, giving A.J. Hinch another bullpen option as Detroit begins the post-deadline portion of its schedule.