The 2020 Major League Baseball season has still not begun but on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers surprised us by releasing their 2021 regular-season schedule.

As you can see, the Tigers open up the 2021 campaign at home on April 1st against the Cleveland Indians. They will wrap up the campaign on the road on October 3rd against the Chicago White Sox.

🚨 2021 SCHEDULE IS HERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vVa5WcNHWG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 9, 2020