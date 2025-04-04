Detroit Tigers Release 2025 Opening Day Starting Lineup

It’s finally here — Opening Day at Comerica Park. The Detroit Tigers are back in the Motor City after a tough six-game road trip out west, and they’ve just revealed their starting lineup for the 2025 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

After starting the season 2-4, the Tigers are looking to reset and get back on track in front of a sold-out crowd in downtown Detroit. And here’s who they’re rolling with to kick things off:

Tigers 2025 Opening Day Lineup

DH – Justyn-Henry Malloy

– Justyn-Henry Malloy LF – Kerry Carpenter

– Kerry Carpenter CF – Riley Greene

– Riley Greene 1B – Spencer Torkelson

– Spencer Torkelson 2B – Colt Keith

– Colt Keith RF – Zach McKinstry

– Zach McKinstry C – Dillon Dingler

– Dillon Dingler SS – Trey Sweeney

– Trey Sweeney 3B – Javier Báez

– Javier Báez SP – Jack Flaherty

What to Watch

It’s worth noting that Jack Flaherty gets the start today despite Tarik Skubal being the ace. Skubal already pitched in the season opener in Los Angeles, which opened the door for Flaherty — now back with Detroit after a stint with the Dodgers — to take the mound in front of the home crowd.

Also making waves: Dillon Dingler gets the nod behind the plate, showing just how much trust the coaching staff has in the young backstop already.

And with Justyn-Henry Malloy leading off and serving as the designated hitter, the Tigers are clearly leaning into their youth movement — while still relying on familiar faces like Greene, Carpenter, and Torkelson to do the heavy lifting.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET

Catch the game on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or tune in on 97.1 The Ticket or 1310 AM/107.9 FM (en español).

Let the Comerica Park magic begin — and hopefully, the Tigers’ bats heat up along with the weather.