Detroit Tigers Release 2025 Opening Day Starting Lineup

What is your favorite Opening Day tradition?

It’s finally here — Opening Day at Comerica Park. The Detroit Tigers are back in the Motor City after a tough six-game road trip out west, and they’ve just revealed their starting lineup for the 2025 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

After starting the season 2-4, the Tigers are looking to reset and get back on track in front of a sold-out crowd in downtown Detroit. And here’s who they’re rolling with to kick things off:

Alex Lange Upset Detroit Tigers fans Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock Shelby Miller Detroit Tigers Front Office Mark Canha Ryan Kriedler

Tigers 2025 Opening Day Lineup

  • DH – Justyn-Henry Malloy
  • LF – Kerry Carpenter
  • CF – Riley Greene
  • 1B – Spencer Torkelson
  • 2B – Colt Keith
  • RF – Zach McKinstry
  • C – Dillon Dingler
  • SS – Trey Sweeney
  • 3B – Javier Báez
  • SP – Jack Flaherty

What to Watch

It’s worth noting that Jack Flaherty gets the start today despite Tarik Skubal being the ace. Skubal already pitched in the season opener in Los Angeles, which opened the door for Flaherty — now back with Detroit after a stint with the Dodgers — to take the mound in front of the home crowd.

Also making waves: Dillon Dingler gets the nod behind the plate, showing just how much trust the coaching staff has in the young backstop already.

And with Justyn-Henry Malloy leading off and serving as the designated hitter, the Tigers are clearly leaning into their youth movement — while still relying on familiar faces like Greene, Carpenter, and Torkelson to do the heavy lifting.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET

Catch the game on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or tune in on 97.1 The Ticket or 1310 AM/107.9 FM (en español).

Let the Comerica Park magic begin — and hopefully, the Tigers’ bats heat up along with the weather.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?