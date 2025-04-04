Detroit Tigers Release 2025 Opening Day Starting Lineup

It’s finally here — Opening Day at Comerica Park. The Detroit Tigers are back in the Motor City after a tough six-game road trip out west, and they’ve just revealed their starting lineup for the 2025 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.
After starting the season 2-4, the Tigers are looking to reset and get back on track in front of a sold-out crowd in downtown Detroit. And here’s who they’re rolling with to kick things off:
Tigers 2025 Opening Day Lineup
- DH – Justyn-Henry Malloy
- LF – Kerry Carpenter
- CF – Riley Greene
- 1B – Spencer Torkelson
- 2B – Colt Keith
- RF – Zach McKinstry
- C – Dillon Dingler
- SS – Trey Sweeney
- 3B – Javier Báez
- SP – Jack Flaherty
What to Watch
It’s worth noting that Jack Flaherty gets the start today despite Tarik Skubal being the ace. Skubal already pitched in the season opener in Los Angeles, which opened the door for Flaherty — now back with Detroit after a stint with the Dodgers — to take the mound in front of the home crowd.
Also making waves: Dillon Dingler gets the nod behind the plate, showing just how much trust the coaching staff has in the young backstop already.
And with Justyn-Henry Malloy leading off and serving as the designated hitter, the Tigers are clearly leaning into their youth movement — while still relying on familiar faces like Greene, Carpenter, and Torkelson to do the heavy lifting.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET
Catch the game on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or tune in on 97.1 The Ticket or 1310 AM/107.9 FM (en español).
Let the Comerica Park magic begin — and hopefully, the Tigers’ bats heat up along with the weather.