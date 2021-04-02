Detroit Tigers release alternate training roster for 2021

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers opened up their 2021 campaign with a nice 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Though it was a nice way to start off the season, not many believe the Tigers even have a shot to finish .500 by the time all is said and done.

That being said, the Tigers seem to be on the right track and by the time they are ready to contend for a World Series, they will have quite a few new faces on the roster.

Some of those players have been assigned to the Tigers alternate training site in Toledo.

On Friday, the Tigers released the 2021 Alternate Site Roster and as you can see below, there are some familiar names.

Trending around the Web