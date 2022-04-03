in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers release ‘Casey Mize Day’ lineup for matchup vs. Phillies

The Detroit Tigers will continue their final preparations for the 2022 season on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see below, it’s Casey Mize Day!

A day after finding out that he has made the Opening Day roster, rookie Spencer Torkelson will bat fifth and play first base.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. ET, can be seen on MLB.TV.

