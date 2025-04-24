Detroit Tigers Release Triple-A Utility Player David Hensley After Slump

The Detroit Tigers have released veteran utility man David Hensley from their Triple-A affiliate after he went 4-for-47 to start the season.

The Detroit Tigers are making moves in their farm system, and unfortunately for veteran utility player David Hensley, it’s the end of the road — at least for now. The Tigers released Hensley from their Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, on Wednesday after a rough start to the 2025 season.

Tough Start in Toledo

Hensley, 28, opened the season in a major slump, going just 4-for-47 at the plate with a staggering 26 strikeouts. That translates to an .085 batting average — a number that made it difficult for Detroit to justify keeping him on the roster, especially with younger talent looking for opportunities in the system.

A Familiar Face with Big League Experience

The San Diego State alum has seen MLB action in each of the last three seasons. Hensley originally entered professional baseball as a 26th-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2018 and played a role in Houston’s depth during their recent playoff-contending years. In February, the Tigers brought him in on a minor-league deal hoping he could provide experience and versatility — Hensley has played every position but catcher in his career — but the results just didn’t follow in 2025.

What’s Next for Hensley?

This move doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road for Hensley in pro baseball. With his defensive flexibility and past MLB experience, another team may take a flyer on him — especially one in need of veteran depth. For now, though, the Tigers are moving forward without him as they continue evaluating prospects and reshaping their minor-league rosters.