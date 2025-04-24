Detroit Tigers Release Triple-A Utility Player David Hensley After Slump

The Detroit Tigers have released veteran utility man David Hensley from their Triple-A affiliate after he went 4-for-47 to start the season.

The Detroit Tigers are making moves in their farm system, and unfortunately for veteran utility player David Hensley, it’s the end of the road — at least for now. The Tigers released Hensley from their Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, on Wednesday after a rough start to the 2025 season.

Tough Start in Toledo

Hensley, 28, opened the season in a major slump, going just 4-for-47 at the plate with a staggering 26 strikeouts. That translates to an .085 batting average — a number that made it difficult for Detroit to justify keeping him on the roster, especially with younger talent looking for opportunities in the system.

A Familiar Face with Big League Experience

The San Diego State alum has seen MLB action in each of the last three seasons. Hensley originally entered professional baseball as a 26th-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2018 and played a role in Houston’s depth during their recent playoff-contending years. In February, the Tigers brought him in on a minor-league deal hoping he could provide experience and versatility — Hensley has played every position but catcher in his career — but the results just didn’t follow in 2025.

What’s Next for Hensley?

This move doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road for Hensley in pro baseball. With his defensive flexibility and past MLB experience, another team may take a flyer on him — especially one in need of veteran depth. For now, though, the Tigers are moving forward without him as they continue evaluating prospects and reshaping their minor-league rosters.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]