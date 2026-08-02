Tigers Release Pitcher Who Became 2023 World Baseball Classic Sensation

The Detroit Tigers have released right-handed pitcher Duque Hebbert from the organization during their weekend series against the Athletics.

The Lakeland Flying Tigers announced the transaction Saturday, ending Hebbert’s three-year run in Detroit’s minor-league system.

Hebbert Once Stunned MLB Stars

Hebbert first captured national attention while pitching for Nicaragua during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Then 21 years old, Hebbert struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers in the same inning against the Dominican Republic. All three were established MLB stars, making the performance one of the tournament’s biggest surprise moments.

Detroit signed Hebbert to a minor-league contract weeks later, hoping that his WBC breakthrough could lead to something more.

Minor-League Success Never Fully Arrived

Hebbert appeared in 91 games across Detroit’s farm system, posting a 5.19 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 201⅓ innings. He struck out 171 batters but never advanced beyond Double-A.

The 24-year-old also returned to pitch for Nicaragua in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He allowed one earned run over one inning across two appearances.

Hebbert’s release closes the book on one of Detroit’s more unusual international signings. One unforgettable inning earned him an opportunity, but he was unable to turn it into a path to the major leagues.

Bottom Line

Duque Hebbert will always be remembered for striking out Soto, Rodríguez and Devers on the World Baseball Classic stage.

His time with the Tigers did not produce the same magic, and Detroit has now decided to move in a different direction.