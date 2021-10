The 2021 MLB season is in the books and for the Detroit Tigers, it is going to be a very important offseason as they continue to drive towards their goal of competing for a World Series.

On Tuesday, the Tigers released their roster for the Fall Instructional League.

Here is the full roster.

Here is the fall instructional league roster for the Detroit Tigers per @BaseballAmerica. pic.twitter.com/GNko32q5C8 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) October 5, 2021