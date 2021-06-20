Detroit Tigers release Father’s Day lineup for finale vs. Angels

Sharing is caring!

It has not been a very good series for the Detroit Tigers so far but on Father’s Day, they will look to steal a game when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup and as you can see, Isaac Paredes is getting the start at SS.

Casey Mize will be on the mound for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 4:07 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Daz Cameron back in Tigers lineup for Father's Day after homering with his dad Mike watching at Angels Stadium. Isaac Paredes gets start at SS. pic.twitter.com/VbrFlwFtXT — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 20, 2021