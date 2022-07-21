After a disastrous first half of the 2022 season, the Detroit Tigers will look to reset and get off to a good start in the second half (at least post-All-Star Game half) when they take on the Oakland Athletics in a doubleheader beginning on Thursday afternoon.

This past Sunday, after their game against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to inclement weather, the Tigers announced they were sending rookie 1B Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo.

This did not come as a huge surprise as Torkelson had struggled in a big way throughout the entire first half of the season. To be honest, it is more surprising that it took so long for the Tigers to make the move.

On Sunday, Hinch explained the decision to send Spencer Torkelson down to Toledo to work out the kinks.

From Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic:

“We a have plan in place to get him some at-bats and get him back to being the offensive force that we know he’s gonna be. It’s much less spotlight to do it in Triple A than it is to continue to do this in the big leagues.”

“I told Tork it could be 10 days, it could be two weeks, could be a month. It doesn’t matter how long it takes to get him back to feeling good.”

Detroit Tigers release first ‘post-Spencer Torkelson’ lineup

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers released their first lineup since sending Spencer Torkelson down to Triple-A and as you can see below, Kody Clemens is getting the start at first base.

RHP Tarik Skubal, who got off to a heck of start to the season before hitting a wall will look to have a solid start to begin the second half of his season.

Today’s game (Game 1), which begins at 3:37 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Doubleheader day in the Bay. pic.twitter.com/RhEqNkGQfn — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 21, 2022

Nation, how do you think the Detroit Tigers will play during the second half of the season? Do you think they will turn things around and be respectable or will we see more of the same?

