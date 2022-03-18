Detroit Tigers release first Spring Training lineup of 2022

Here we go!!!

The Detroit Tigers will FINALLY open up their 2022 Spring Training schedule when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon.

As you can see below, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has released his first lineup of the spring and Akil Baddoo is leading off, followed by Riley Greene and Miguel Cabrera. Spencer Torkelson is batting fifth and playing first base in his spring debut.

SP Eduardo Rodriguez will be making his first Spring Training start for the Tigers