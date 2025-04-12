Detroit Tigers Release Full Injury Update on Parker Meadows, Manuel Margot, Matt Vierling and Others

The Tigers shared a comprehensive injury update, spotlighting progress for Meadows, Margot, and Vierling while listing 10 players currently rehabbing.

The Detroit Tigers are limping their way through April, and on Friday, the team released an updated injury report that paints a clearer picture of where things stand.

While the return of some key arms and bats may not be far off, the list of Tigers currently dealing with ailments is still pretty long — especially in the outfield. Let’s break down the most important takeaways, starting with the trio of Parker Meadows, Manuel Margot, and Matt Vierling.

OF Parker Meadows: Making Strides

Meadows is currently dealing with right upper arm inflammation, but there’s good news. He’s not only going through defensive drills and conditioning, but he’s also started swinging the bat again — working on tee work and front flips. It’s a solid step forward for one of Detroit’s most athletic young outfielders.

OF Manuel Margot: Knee Issue Lingers

Margot was diagnosed with a strain of his left patellar tendon, a tough blow for a veteran expected to contribute immediately. He’s staying active with daily rehab, but there’s no clear timeline just yet.

OF Matt Vierling: Nearly Game-Ready?

Vierling might be closest to returning of the outfielders. He’s working through a right shoulder strain, but is already hitting BP, doing defensive work, and has begun a return-to-throwing program. He’s trending in the right direction.

Full Tigers Injury Report – April 11, 2025

Here’s the full list of players currently working their way back: