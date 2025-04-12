Detroit Tigers Release Full Injury Update on Parker Meadows, Manuel Margot, Matt Vierling and Others

The Tigers shared a comprehensive injury update, spotlighting progress for Meadows, Margot, and Vierling while listing 10 players currently rehabbing.

The Detroit Tigers are limping their way through April, and on Friday, the team released an updated injury report that paints a clearer picture of where things stand.

While the return of some key arms and bats may not be far off, the list of Tigers currently dealing with ailments is still pretty long — especially in the outfield. Let’s break down the most important takeaways, starting with the trio of Parker Meadows, Manuel Margot, and Matt Vierling.

Detroit Tigers Injury Update

OF Parker Meadows: Making Strides

Meadows is currently dealing with right upper arm inflammation, but there’s good news. He’s not only going through defensive drills and conditioning, but he’s also started swinging the bat again — working on tee work and front flips. It’s a solid step forward for one of Detroit’s most athletic young outfielders.

OF Manuel Margot: Knee Issue Lingers

Margot was diagnosed with a strain of his left patellar tendon, a tough blow for a veteran expected to contribute immediately. He’s staying active with daily rehab, but there’s no clear timeline just yet.

OF Matt Vierling: Nearly Game-Ready?

Vierling might be closest to returning of the outfielders. He’s working through a right shoulder strain, but is already hitting BP, doing defensive work, and has begun a return-to-throwing program. He’s trending in the right direction.

Matt Vierling

Full Tigers Injury Report – April 11, 2025

Here’s the full list of players currently working their way back:

  • RHP Alex CobbRight hip inflammation, scheduled to throw a bullpen session tomorrow.
  • RHP Sawyer Gipson-LongLeft hip labral repair, right UCL reconstruction, scheduled to throw a bullpen session tomorrow.
  • RHP Alex LangeRight lat repair, completing rehab daily.
  • RHP Ty MaddenRight shoulder strain, next bullpen scheduled for next week.
  • OF Manuel MargotLeft knee inflammation, rehabbing daily.
  • OF Parker MeadowsRight upper arm inflammation, completing conditioning, defensive drills, and hitting progression.
  • OF Wenceel PerezLumbar spine inflammation, completing rehab daily.
  • C Jake RogersLeft oblique strain, completing rehab daily.
  • RHP Jose UrquidyRight UCL reconstruction, throwing from 120 feet three times a week.
  • OF Matt VierlingRight shoulder strain, hitting BP, doing defensive drills, and returning to throwing program.

