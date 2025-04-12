Detroit Tigers Release Full Injury Update on Parker Meadows, Manuel Margot, Matt Vierling and Others

The Detroit Tigers are limping their way through April, and on Friday, the team released an updated injury report that paints a clearer picture of where things stand.
While the return of some key arms and bats may not be far off, the list of Tigers currently dealing with ailments is still pretty long — especially in the outfield. Let’s break down the most important takeaways, starting with the trio of Parker Meadows, Manuel Margot, and Matt Vierling.
OF Parker Meadows: Making Strides
Meadows is currently dealing with right upper arm inflammation, but there’s good news. He’s not only going through defensive drills and conditioning, but he’s also started swinging the bat again — working on tee work and front flips. It’s a solid step forward for one of Detroit’s most athletic young outfielders.
OF Manuel Margot: Knee Issue Lingers
Margot was diagnosed with a strain of his left patellar tendon, a tough blow for a veteran expected to contribute immediately. He’s staying active with daily rehab, but there’s no clear timeline just yet.
OF Matt Vierling: Nearly Game-Ready?
Vierling might be closest to returning of the outfielders. He’s working through a right shoulder strain, but is already hitting BP, doing defensive work, and has begun a return-to-throwing program. He’s trending in the right direction.
Full Tigers Injury Report – April 11, 2025
Here’s the full list of players currently working their way back:
- RHP Alex Cobb – Right hip inflammation, scheduled to throw a bullpen session tomorrow.
- RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long – Left hip labral repair, right UCL reconstruction, scheduled to throw a bullpen session tomorrow.
- RHP Alex Lange – Right lat repair, completing rehab daily.
- RHP Ty Madden – Right shoulder strain, next bullpen scheduled for next week.
- OF Manuel Margot – Left knee inflammation, rehabbing daily.
- OF Parker Meadows – Right upper arm inflammation, completing conditioning, defensive drills, and hitting progression.
- OF Wenceel Perez – Lumbar spine inflammation, completing rehab daily.
- C Jake Rogers – Left oblique strain, completing rehab daily.
- RHP Jose Urquidy – Right UCL reconstruction, throwing from 120 feet three times a week.
- OF Matt Vierling – Right shoulder strain, hitting BP, doing defensive drills, and returning to throwing program.