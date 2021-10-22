Detroit Tigers release health status of prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Ryan Kreidler

by

Detroit Tigers No. 1 overall draft selection from 2021 Spencer Torkelson suffered a sprained ankle on Wednesday during an Arizona Fall League game while playing for the Salt River Rafters, and the team has made the decision to shut him down.

According to a recently released report, the Tigers are removing Torkelson from Fall League play; however, he’ll be ready for the Spring. Meanwhile, fellow prospect Riley Greene has completed concussion protocol, while Ryan Kreidler, the organization’s No. 10 overall prospect, is currently being evaluated for a calf strain and has also been removed from Fall League play.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.