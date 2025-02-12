Detroit Tigers Release Initial Spring Training Injury Report

As the Detroit Tigers' pitchers and catchers report to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training on Wednesday, the excitement for Opening Day is building. Just moments ago, the Tigers released their first injury report of the 2025 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the players currently on the mend as they prepare for the upcoming season:

Player Injury Description Status SS Javier Baez Right hip labral repair Completing full hitting and defensive drills, progressing to running upon camp arrival. RHP Alex Cobb Right hip inflammation Received PRP injection, completing daily rehab. RHP Wilmer Flores Right shoulder inflammation Received PRP injection in January, completing daily rehab. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long Left hip labral repair, right UCL reconstruction Throwing bullpen sessions twice weekly, next bullpen Friday 2/14. RHP Alex Lange Right lat strain Throwing bullpen sessions twice weekly, next bullpen Saturday 2/15. RHP Tyler Mattison Right UCL reconstruction Throwing bullpen sessions twice weekly, next bullpen Saturday 2/15. RHP Ricky Vanasco Right hip labral repair Playing catch 6x per week.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Tigers gear up for the 2025 season! ​​