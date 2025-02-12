Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers Release Initial Spring Training Injury Report
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Release Initial Spring Training Injury Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Tigers' pitchers and catchers report to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training on Wednesday, the excitement for Opening Day is building. Just moments ago, the Tigers released their first injury report of the 2025 season.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report

Here’s a breakdown of the players currently on the mend as they prepare for the upcoming season:

PlayerInjury DescriptionStatus
SS Javier BaezRight hip labral repairCompleting full hitting and defensive drills, progressing to running upon camp arrival.
RHP Alex CobbRight hip inflammationReceived PRP injection, completing daily rehab.
RHP Wilmer FloresRight shoulder inflammationReceived PRP injection in January, completing daily rehab.
RHP Sawyer Gipson-LongLeft hip labral repair, right UCL reconstructionThrowing bullpen sessions twice weekly, next bullpen Friday 2/14.
RHP Alex LangeRight lat strainThrowing bullpen sessions twice weekly, next bullpen Saturday 2/15.
RHP Tyler MattisonRight UCL reconstructionThrowing bullpen sessions twice weekly, next bullpen Saturday 2/15.
RHP Ricky VanascoRight hip labral repairPlaying catch 6x per week.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Tigers gear up for the 2025 season! ​​

Previous article
Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker Nearly Brawl in New Orleans
Next article
Malik Beasley Sets Detroit Pistons Franchise Record in Blowout Win Over Bulls
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions