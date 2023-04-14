Merch
Detroit Tigers release injury update on Matt Manning

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers dealt with a plethora of injuries to their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, and things have not started out great for them in 2023 as Matt Manning has already hit the injured list with a fractured foot. On Friday, the Tigers released an injury update on Manning and they revealed some good news.

Key Points

  • The Tigers dealt with a ton of pitching injuries in 2022
  • Manning recently hit the IL with a fractured foot
  • The Tigers have given a favorable update on Manning

Detroit Tigers release injury update on Manning

Prior to Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants, the Tigers released an injury update and it revealed that Manning's injury will not require surgery.

“RHP Matt Manning (right foot fracture) sustained a fracture to his right 5th metatarsal after he was struck by a comebacker during his last outing on 4/11. He has received multiple opinions from foot specialists who recommend non-operative treatment for his fracture.”

Bottom Line: Manning avoids surgery

It certainly hurts that Manning is on the injured list with a fractured foot, but it is certainly good news that he will avoid having surgery. Hopefully, he will be able to recover as quickly as possible so that he can reclaim his spot in the Tigers rotation.

